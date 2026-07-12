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Reform and Eesti 200 recieve lowest party donations in Q2

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Eesti 200 and Reform Party chairs Kristina Kallas and Kristen Michal .
Eesti 200 and Reform Party chairs Kristina Kallas and Kristen Michal . Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Coalition parties Reform and Eesti 200 collected the lowest amount of financial donations in the last quarter, while opposition party Isamaa secured the most.

Data from the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee shows Isamaa collected the most donations in the second quarter, at €161,279.

This was followed by non-parliamentary Parempoolsed (€120,739), Center (€68,753) and Social Democrats (€65,149).

The governing parties Reform and Eesti 200 received donations worth €55,185 and €2,179, respectively.

EKRE had not yet submitted its report by the time the article was published.

According to an Emor opinion poll conducted in mid-June, Isamaa was the most popular party with 23.5 percent, then the Centre Party on 21.5 percent, and the Social Democratic Party on 16.2 percent.

Reform's support has fallen to 12.0 percent and Eesti 200 is below the 5 percent threshold at 2.1 percent.

Support for Parempoolsed stood at 8.7 percent.

The next Riigikogu elections will take place in March next year.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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