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Norstat: SDE overtakes EKRE while Parempoolsed slide in the polls

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Support for political parties, August 2026.
Support for political parties, August 2026. Source: Norstat Eesti AS
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Support for the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party has fallen by 1.2 percentage points over the past four weeks, according to a Norstat poll commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies.

The four-week aggregate results continue to show no major changes in party support. According to the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 26.4 percent of eligible voters, the Center Party by 21.9 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) by 14.4 percent. The Social Democrats have once again managed to overtake EKRE.

The top three are followed by EKRE (14.1 percent), the Reform Party (12.6 percent), Parempoolsed (5.4 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.6 percent). Support for Parempoolsed has fallen by 1.2 percentage points over the past four weeks.

The coalition parties were supported by a combined 14.2 percent of respondents, while 76.8 percent supported parties in the Riigikogu opposition.

Based on the current polling results, Isamaa would win 30 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 24, the Social Democrats 15, EKRE 14, the Reform Party 13 and Parempoolsed five.

The latest aggregate results cover the polling period from July 13 to August 9, during which a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

Possible distribution of Riigikogu seats based on August polling. Source: Norstat Eesti AS

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