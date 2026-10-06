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Maardu quits all Estonian football amid match-fixing probe

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Maardu Linnameeskond players.
Maardu Linnameeskond players. Source: Anton Kolpakchi
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Football team Maardu Linnameeskond has withdrawn from Estonia's second-tier league after being placed under investigation over suspected match-fixing, the club announced Monday.

Since the club has played more than half the season, under Estonian FA (EJK) rules all results up to now stand, but the remaining matches in the season will be forfeited. The club is losing its license, meaning it has dropped out of all licensed leagues and not just the second-tier Esiliiga.

Estonian prosecutors launched criminal proceedings over suspected betting fraud in the Esiliiga fixture between FC Tallinn and Maardu Linnameeskond played on Thursday, September 10. The match was abandoned in the 78th minute after Maardu conceded three goals in the space of seven minutes, giving away a penalty during that time too.

That match's result has been recorded as a 4-0 win for Tallinn, and the points amassed in the first half of the season alone mean Maardu finishes last in the Esiliiga.

The EJK banned three people connected with the club from football activities for the duration of its disciplinary investigation. Maardu announced on September 22 that it was suspending its participation in the league and halting training.

The team was founded in 1997 and played one season, in 2019, in the top-flight Meistriliiga. The Estonian football season runs March to November.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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