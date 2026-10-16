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Estonian players have mixed fortunes in UEFA Conference League clashes

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Maksim Paskotši (in black) rises to head the ball in Thursday's clash with Aarhus.
Maksim Paskotši (in black) rises to head the ball in Thursday's clash with Aarhus. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS
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Estonian center-back Maksim Paskotši played a full match in his Belgian team's Conference League win Thursday.

Paskotši's KAA Gent beat AGF Aarhus 1-0. Another Estonian player, attacking midfielder Patrik Kristal, did not fare so well as he was sent off in Thun's 1-0 defeat at Twente, in the same competition. His compatriot Mattias Käit, a midfielder, also plays for Thun, a  Swiss Super League club.

Paskotši played the full match in Gent's defense and had a shot blocked by an Aarhus player in the second half.

Gent's winning goal came in the 87th minute, from Ivorian forward Hyllarion Goore.

Next week, Gent travel to Portuguese club Braga, who lost 3-0 away to FC Copenhagen in their opener.

Kristal and Käit both started for Thun, the reigning Swiss champions, but Kristal's day ended early. In the 57th minute he was involved in a challenge with an opponent, and the referee initially awarded the foul to the Estonian. The VAR official saw things differently, and after reviewing the footage the referee decided to send Kristal off.

Reduced to 10 men, Thun conceded the winning goal in the 65th minute. Käit played the full match.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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