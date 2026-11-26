Employers cannot use cameras to monitor workers continuously or check their duties, the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) warned amid rising workplace complaints.

AKI officials said bosses must disclose camera rules, ban audio or break-room recording and set short deletion limits to meet personal data and defense-of-privacy rules.

Maire Iro-Miller, public relations adviser with the AKI, said workplace cameras have long drawn top inquiries from staff and employers.

"Because the inspectorate receives more complaints every year, we are also seeing quite a few cases involving the use of cameras," Iro-Miller said.

One recent complaint saw a firm using surveillance to track staff continuously, check tasks and verify attendance, without explaining why.

Lawyer Jekaterina Aader said identifiable camera footage counts as personal data processing and so requires a clear lawful purpose and signage.

"Cameras cannot be used for continuous real-time monitoring of employees, to check whether they are at work or to monitor how they carry out their duties," Aader said.

Changing rooms, break rooms, toilets and showers are off-limits, while audio recording is rarely lawful, she noted

"The Data Protection Inspectorate also points out that recording audio in the workplace is even more intrusive and generally does not comply with data protection requirements," Aader continued.

Recordings must be deleted promptly, with justifications growing stricter once 72 hours have elapsed since the recording was made. Access logs and computer-tracking rules also apply.

Europe-wide, video should normally be deleted within days of being captured.

"The European Data Protection Board takes the view that video recordings should in most cases be deleted after a few days, ideally automatically," Aader added.

Workers who suspect unlawful monitoring can file a complaint with the AKI.

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