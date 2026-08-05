Influencer's sex crimes database website taken offline over privacy concerns

A website set up by a noted influencer has been taken offline over privacy and safety concerns, following an order from the state Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI).

The site ettevaatust.ee (English: "Watch out") was set up by blogger and content creator Mallukas, real name Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant, and her husband, Tomas Märten Legrant.

It aimed to compile profiles of people with criminal convictions, mainly relating to sexual offenses, abuse, and domestic violence. The information was drawn from publicly available sources. Users could view the individuals' offense details, together with direct links to their entries in the criminal records database.

In June, the AKI ordered the site's activities to stop, saying the website effectively functioned as an alternative database of criminal records. The AKI demanded the removal of offenders' names, photographs, and references to court rulings. As of Tuesday, the site was down, blocked by web hosting provider Zone.

Tomas Märten Legrant shared correspondence via social media with Zone's customer support team informing him that public access to ettevaatust.ee had now been restricted on the basis of an enforcement order issued by the AKI. The website owners can still access the site and its backend.

"You will retain access to the website files through the file manager. In addition, we will send you separate login credentials that will allow you to view the website's homepage," the message said. The same message stated restoring public access would require confirmation or consent from the AKI.

Typing in the site's url as of Wednesday morning revealed this message. Source: Screenshot

The website's operator had been ordered to comply with the inspectorate's decision by June 29, but Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant, as co-founder of the site, disagreed with the authority's decision, questioning why it needed to be regulated and why criminals needed to be "protected."

"I'm not talking about some random pickpocket – I'm talking about criminals who permanently destroy the lives of small children and women. Why do these need protection?" Treimann-Legrant inquired at the time.

AKI Director General Pille Lehis said, when the decision was issued, that a criminal records database, or anything closely resembling one, can only be maintained by the state or under state supervision.

The site was created through an NGO and made use of user submissions. The creators said the site would improve public safety and had been inspired by reports of a convicted sex offender still employed at a horse riding school.

Within 24 hours of going live in March this year, ettevaatust.ee received 370 submissions. Treimann-Legrant and her partner said they verified entries and have corrected errors involving the mis-identification of people, for instance, by incorrect photos being published. Another issue was that of individuals with no connection to the crimes in question but who shared the same name as those convicted.

The AKI opened supervisory proceedings shortly after the site went live, stating republished public data must still comply with privacy, transparency, accuracy, and victim protection rules.

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) argued Estonia's regulated criminal records system already balances transparency and privacy, warning unofficial "exposure lists" risk errors, vigilantism, and harm to innocent people.

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