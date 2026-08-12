Bill proposes banning people convicted of serious crimes from changing their name

The Ministry of the Interior has submitted a draft Personal Names Act to the government for approval that would, among other things, restrict the right of people convicted of serious crimes to obtain a new name.

The Personal Names Act will replace the Names Act, which has been in force for more than 20 years. The bill revises terminology, clarifies what name-related procedures entail and overhauls the process for granting a new name at a person's request, the ministry said.

One of the bill's most significant changes would permanently bar people who have committed particularly serious crimes from obtaining a new name by any means.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the changes must meet society's expectations while helping ensure public safety and maintain trust.

"Particularly serious crimes are not committed by accident, and this is an area where we must put everyone's safety first. We cannot allow a situation in which people convicted of terrorism, war crimes, crimes against the state or serious crimes against the person can use a new name to conceal their past or avoid being linked to their previous actions," Taro said.

Under the bill, the restriction would apply to people who have committed crimes including crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, war crimes, terrorism, crimes against the state, organizing mass disorder and serious offenses involving explosives or explosive materials.

"The seriousness of these crimes and their impact on society are such that it is in the public interest for the identities of their perpetrators to remain clear and traceable," the interior minister stressed.

The existing Names Act's restriction on name changes for people convicted of sexual offenses against minors, which was recently added at the proposal of the Riigikogu, will be carried over. The new Personal Names Act would likewise impose a lifelong restriction on name-related procedures for those convicted of sexual offenses against minors.

The bill also clarifies the rules for granting a new surname at a person's request.

In the future, people choosing a surname freely will not be able to select one already held by a living person listed in the Population Register. The change is intended to prevent the appearance of a family or kinship relationship and reduce the risk of identity theft.

At the same time, the new rules will allow new Estonian-style surnames to be created, helping develop Estonia's naming tradition.

The options for changing a minor's surname will also be narrowed. In the future, a minor may only be given a surname held by one of their parents. The change is intended to protect the child's interests, ensure continuity of identity and maintain a clear connection with their family.

The new law is expected to enter into force in 2028.

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