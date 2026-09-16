X!

Incoming minister: Russia talk has made foreign investors more cautious

News
News

Talking about the Russian threat has made foreign investors looking at Estonia more wary incoming Economy Minister Liina Vahtras (Reform) said.

However, these discussions are necessary, and the resulting transparency has also earned more international trust in Estonia, added Vahtras, who also championed a move towards more automation and artificial intelligence (AI) for traditional industries.

Vahtras, a former head of the national e-residency program, was appointed minister of economic affairs and communications by the Reform Party on Tuesday.

Your new colleague [Defense Minister] Martin Herem has been talked about recently due to claims he is stoking fears of war in warning of a new Russian attack. A fear of war affects not only consumer decisions inside Estonia but also those by foreign investors. Should we be talking about how dangerous it is to be next door to Russia?

I think talking about the danger has actually earned Estonia a great deal of trust, and to a certain extent we definitely needed to do that. As far as foreign investment is concerned, that naturally also affects investors' decisions.

What should our message be?

Our message should be that we are prepared, we know what we are doing and we have the necessary capabilities. That falls somewhat within the remit of my new colleague, Martin Herem, but what we have actually seen at the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency is that the decision-making period for foreign investors has gotten longer. This is where we as the state can step in and explain what we have done, why we can still be trusted and that Estonia is protected.

Industrial companies are struggling. Wage-price inflation also affected by tax hikes have made production costly. What is the future of so-called traditional industry in Estonia?

What we have been seeing is that they certainly need to take even bigger and longer strides toward automation, digitization and the use of artificial intelligence. We are seeing that businesses are very interested in this. For example, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency has developed an innovation loan which attracted a very large number of applications and expressions of interest, and the same was true of the AI grant. We had to close it off completely in less than an hour as more than 200 applications had been submitted. So the interest is strong, which means the need is clearly there. Businesses recognize that need, and this is where we can help.

The state is living on borrowed money. What are you prepared to cut from your area of responsibility in the new budget?

I can't answer that yet as I have not familiarized myself with the budget. However, I do know that a great deal has already been cut from the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications in previous years, so there are certainly things which can be done and reviewed, but unfortunately I cannot give you a more precise answer today.

Unfortunately, the public does not know very much about you, and your ministerial post is not exactly the most popular one — you are not going to be a star inside six months. What do you think will happen to you after the [March 2027] elections? The Reform Party is unlikely to have a very deep roster after the elections. How far ahead are you looking?

I will certainly do my very best and give it my all in standing in the elections and seek a mandate from the voters. If I do not attain that, I will have to seek out new challenges for myself, and I hope I will succeed in doing so.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:26

Isamaa leader accuses Social Democrats of shirking responsibility

15:15

Study: Copper surfaces can help render public spaces safer from infection

15:05

Jaan Tallinn tops Äripäev rich list with €10.3bn net worth Updated

14:58

Auditor general: Defense scandals pose no security threat to Estonia

14:54

Estonian government agrees on preliminary allocation of next period EU support

14:11

Estonia rejects EU plan for mandatory EV charging infrastructure in public parking lots

13:59

Prisma Peremarket files redundancy notice, 67 support jobs lost

13:50

Gallery: Exhibition of French photographer Jean‑Louis Courtinat opens in Tallinn

13:30

Mark Gerassimenko: Why Estonia's minimum‑wage purchasing power is the lowest in the EU?

13:07

Audit: Artists' Association lacked adequate controls in fraud that caused major financial loss

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.09

PM: Estonia in talks to join France's nuclear deterrence

15.09

Education minister: Most students still without a school place have almost no Estonian

15.09

Reform Party appoints Erkki Keldo climate minister and Liina Vahtras as economy minister Updated

15.09

'Mystery' of Tartu's floating silver balls solved

14.09

Former Estonian president: Not enough air defense in the world to meet Ukraine's needs

15.09

New finds emerge inside Estonia's oldest medieval church

15.09

Datasel seeks resolution in Estonia ammunition dispute

15.09

Estonian minister: Lithuania drone downing a first for NATO Baltic mission

15:05

Jaan Tallinn tops Äripäev rich list with €10.3bn net worth Updated

13.09

British commander in Estonia: 'I go straight into the fight, without delay'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo