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Some children bring their own salt to school as cafeterias cut sodium

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Student with their own salt shaker.
Student with their own salt shaker. Source: ERR
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This week, nearly 70 school cafeterias are opening their doors to parents and other visitors so they can get acquainted with school meals. Visitors to Tartu cafeterias were mostly satisfied with the food today. Some students, however, come to school with their own salt.

Although parents are also invited to the open cafeterias, few were seen today in Tartu. The adults who did come were mostly teachers, who know how to evaluate cafeteria food.

"I've worked here for nine years and always eat school meals. Very healthy, useful, I get all the nutrients I need, and I'm very satisfied," said Priit, a teacher at Raatuse School.

"There was a vegetarian option and a pork dish, which I headed for right away. Overall, an excellent meal — the kids can be satisfied, at least I am," said Romeo, a teacher at Kivilinna School. According to him, the €3.28 meal is definitely worth its price.

Students' opinions on school food vary. The main concern is the lack of salt. School leaders say the amount of salt in Tartu's school meals has been gradually reduced since last year. Getting used to it will take time.

"Students signaled that the food is bland because they're used to eating salty meals, and when the food became less salty, they noticed it," said Kivilinna School director Karin Lukk.

"In my opinion, the amount of salt is very, very small. So small that I bring my own salt to school. I add it myself because you can't find salt here," said Katriina, a student at Kristjan Jaak Peterson High School, showing her cat‑themed salt shaker she had brought along.

Katriina's schoolmates Patrick and Jasper, however, praised the food, saying it is varied, with many drink options, and tastes good. Jasper's favorite is schnitzel, which always fills him up.

The journalist also tried the school meal and admitted that the saltiness is indeed milder than what he would add herself. Still, the vegetarian dish tasted very good and was well seasoned. The cauliflower was relatively bland, and the juice tasted unusually sour — likely because no sugar had been added.

While older students ask for salt or bring their own, many younger pupils have given up sauces. As a result, many plates at Raatuse School today held only rice or buckwheat with vegetables.

Hugo, a student at Raatuse School, chose corn and rice today because he doesn't like sauces very much.

But there are sauce lovers too.

"I like sauces more than other foods. My favorite food at school is dessert," said Hugo's schoolmate Aimee.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

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