Flu vaccine deliveries to Estonia delayed

This year, flu vaccines will reach Estonia later than usual, with the final delivery arriving only in January.

The reason is that, on the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), all influenza virus strains included in the vaccine were updated at once for the upcoming flu season — a change that delayed production and delivery schedules across Europe, the Estonian Agency of Medicines say.

The first shipment of flu vaccines will arrive in Estonia at the end of October, the second in mid‑November, and the third in January.

The deliveries will make up 40 percent, 20 percent, and 40 percent of Estonia's total flu vaccine volume, respectively. These figures are manufacturer forecasts and may change.

A total of 233,000 doses of flu vaccine will arrive in Estonia this season — slightly more than last season, when 210,000 doses were delivered.

Vaccination of risk‑group patients will begin first, at the end of this month and the beginning of November. 93,000 doses are expected for this group.

The Health Insurance Fund will announce when the vaccines have arrived and are available in vaccination clinics; after that, appointments can be booked via the health portal.

The Fluenz nasal spray used for children and adolescents, and the Efluelda vaccine used for older adults, are available in Estonia.

Based on current data, the Health Board assesses flu circulation in Estonia as low, and European surveillance data also do not indicate an imminent flu wave. It is difficult to predict when this season's flu activity will intensify.

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