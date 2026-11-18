The flu vaccine arrived in Estonia later than usual this year, but some medical centers have already run out of doses. The vaccine should still be available at locations across the country.

According to the State Agency of Medicines, the first batch of flu vaccines arrived in Estonia in late October and the second in mid-November, with a third batch expected in January.

The vaccine is currently not available everywhere. For example, the Pirita Family Medicine Center announced Tuesday that its supply of vaccines for at-risk groups had lasted just seven days and that those who did not manage to get vaccinated in time would likely have to wait until January.

"Disappointment and frustration over how this has been organized should be directed at the Estonian Health Insurance Fund. Primary care providers cannot prevent illness if family medicine centers do not have access to preventive vaccines," the center said in a social media post expressing its frustration.

At West Tallinn Central Hospital's infectious diseases clinic, flu vaccinations using the standard injectable vaccine have been temporarily suspended for adults and children. However, vaccines remain available for people in at-risk groups, while children up to age 17 can also receive the vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

A search for available flu vaccination appointments at pharmacies in various counties on the Apotheka website turned up no openings.

"We apologize, but the service is either unavailable at your selected pharmacy or all appointments have already been booked," the website states.

A search shows that vaccines are still available at Medicum, while Confido also confirmed to ERR that it has sufficient supplies. However, all appointments through the end of November have been booked for both free flu vaccinations for at-risk groups and paid vaccinations.

"We are continually opening new vaccination appointments, which will be added to our online booking system," said Confido Marketing Manager Eve Kaljusaar.

Vaccine availability differs by region

Evelin Kruusalu, chief public relations specialist at the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, said Estonia has not run out of flu vaccines nationwide.

"The free flu vaccines for at-risk groups that arrived in October and November have all been distributed from the Health Insurance Fund's central warehouse to our partners, but vaccines are still available at vaccination sites across Estonia," she confirmed.

Kruusalu acknowledged that vaccine availability varies by region and provider, which is why the Health Insurance Fund recommends checking whether vaccines are available at a particular location before going there to get vaccinated.

Estonia has ordered nearly 233,000 doses of flu vaccine for this season, including 140,000 doses ordered by the Health Insurance Fund for at-risk groups. Of those, approximately 103,000 doses have arrived in two shipments so far.

"This is slightly more than last flu season, when approximately 210,000 doses were brought into Estonia," Kruusalu said.

Nearly 103,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to vaccination sites and as of Wednesday, 57,000 doses had been administered to people in at-risk groups and other individuals seeking vaccination.

"The number of doses distributed and the number administered cannot therefore be compared directly, but the data shows that a significant proportion of the vaccines are currently at vaccination sites across Estonia," the Health Insurance Fund representative added.

Nasal spray vaccine not suitable for adults

The Health Insurance Fund's partners have ordered vaccines as expected this year and according to Kruusalu, a large proportion of the vaccines intended for at-risk groups are distributed from the fund's warehouse within the first two weeks.

The Fluenz nasal spray flu vaccine for children remains available at several locations where supplies of injectable vaccines have run out. However, Kruusalu said it cannot be used as a substitute for adults, even when injectable vaccines are in short supply.

"This is a live attenuated vaccine, which differs from injectable inactivated flu vaccines in both its composition and method of administration," Kruusalu explained, adding that it is intended for children and adolescents ages 2 to 17. "The suitability of the vaccine must also be assessed based on the child's health, as live vaccines are not suitable for all children."

More people are eligible for free flu vaccinations this season, as at-risk groups now also include adults ages 18 to 59 who are at increased risk of developing severe influenza due to an underlying health condition. This has expanded the population eligible for free vaccination.

According to Kruusalu, the available data does not yet allow for any definitive conclusions about whether demand for flu vaccinations is higher this year than in previous years.

"The pace of vaccine distribution has been as expected, but actual vaccination coverage and total demand for the season can only be assessed once more vaccination data has been entered into the health information system," she said.

New vaccine composition behind later deliveries

Kruusalu attributed the unusually late arrival of flu vaccines this year — the State Agency of Medicines previously announced that the third shipment would not arrive in Estonia until January — to a World Health Organization recommendation to update all three virus strains included in the flu vaccine at the same time.

"Although the composition of flu vaccines is updated every year, it is rare for all three components to be changed simultaneously. This has affected production, quality control and delivery schedules in several European countries, which is why vaccines are arriving in Estonia in stages," Kruusalu said.

She added that the Health Insurance Fund conducted its procurement as scheduled, but when production plans change, vaccine manufacturers' representatives determine how supplies are allocated among countries and which deliveries are prioritized. The manufacturer's forecast remains unchanged: the next shipment of vaccines for at-risk groups is expected to arrive in Estonia in January next year. Deliveries have been delayed across Europe.

"The Health Insurance Fund is working with its partners to explore ways to bring the next shipment to Estonia sooner, but this depends on the manufacturer's capacity," Kruusalu said, adding that the fund would immediately announce any changes to the delivery schedule.

During the 2025-2026 flu season, 197,161 people in Estonia were vaccinated against influenza.

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