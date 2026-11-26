Estonia plans to add pneumococcal vaccination for children to its national immunization schedule starting in the second half of 2027, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund announced.

Pneumococcus is a bacterium that can cause serious illnesses, including pneumonia, sepsis and meningitis. Over the past decade, the number of pneumococcal infection cases in Estonia has tripled.

The necessary legislative amendments must be finalized before the plan can be implemented. Once the changes take effect, the Health Insurance Fund will begin funding pneumococcal vaccination for young children under the national immunization schedule.

The Health Insurance Fund currently funds pneumococcal vaccination for children in risk groups, while other families have been able to have their children vaccinated at their own expense. Adding the vaccine to the immunization schedule will make protection against pneumococcal infection available to all children, regardless of their families' financial circumstances.

"Pneumococcal infection can cause serious illness in young children and lead to hospitalization. By adding the vaccine to the immunization schedule, we are moving away from a system in which vaccination for children outside risk groups has been a matter of parental choice and expense, toward making pneumococcal disease prevention part of routine childhood vaccination," said Hanna Jäe, vaccination service manager at the fund. Existing vaccination arrangements for risk groups will continue as usual.

Under the immunization schedule, the vaccine will be administered in three doses: the first two at 2 and 4.5 months of age, followed by a booster dose at 12 months. The pneumococcal vaccine can be administered alongside other vaccines included in the immunization schedule, meaning parents will not need to schedule separate vaccination appointments.

According to Leelo Moosar, an infectious disease specialist at West Tallinn Central Hospital, pneumococcal vaccination is included in childhood immunization schedules in most European countries. Vaccination aims to reduce the incidence of and prevent severe pneumococcal infections, as infants and young children are the most severely affected.

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