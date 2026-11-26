Over the past nine years, Estonia has paid a total of €61 million in child support to children whose parents have failed to make payments, but has recovered just 5 percent of that sum.

Maintenance allowance is a state-funded benefit paid to children whose parents fail to fulfill their child support obligations. Both the number of children receiving the allowance and state expenditure on it are growing rapidly. Since 2017, the number of recipients of maintenance allowance paid during enforcement proceedings has increased by nearly 70 percent.

Maintenance allowance is paid in three circumstances: during court proceedings to establish child support payments, during enforcement proceedings to recover child support through a bailiff and during bankruptcy proceedings involving a parent required to pay child support. The allowance amounts to up to €200 per child per month, with the state subsequently seeking to recover the money from the parent liable for payment. The minimum child support payment this year, excluding exceptions, is €318.62, meaning that even with state assistance, children miss out on some of the money intended for their maintenance.

Auditor General Janar Holm noted that more than half of those owing the state money for maintenance allowance paid during enforcement proceedings have not repaid a single cent and there is a risk that some claims will become time-barred before the money is recovered.

"The child's and the state's claims become time-barred at the same time, 10 years after the child reaches adulthood. The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs must ensure that, alongside providing financial assistance to children, the state is much more persistent in holding parents who evade their obligations accountable. The purpose of maintenance allowance is to help the child, not to permanently relieve parents of their obligations at the expense of other taxpayers," Holm said.

The number of children receiving maintenance allowance during enforcement proceedings rose from 3,216 at the end of 2017 to 5,482 at the end of 2025. If the current trend continues, the number of children receiving this type of allowance could reach approximately 6,400 per month by 2028, with annual payments exceeding €15 million. In 2025, the state paid out a total of €11.6 million in maintenance allowances of all types.

The system of maintenance allowance paid during enforcement proceedings was established on the principle that the state would subsequently recover the money paid to children from parents who owed child support. When the system was launched, it was projected that 25–40 percent of the assistance paid out would be recovered. However, only around 5 percent of the €50.9 million paid out over nine years has been recovered. At the beginning of 2026, outstanding claims totaled €48.4 million and more than half of those indebted to the state for maintenance allowance had not repaid a single euro.

In one case, for example, the state has paid more than €68,000 in maintenance allowance to the children of a parent who owes child support without recovering a single euro from that parent. The state has recovered considerably less money than anticipated and some of it may never be recovered if the claims become time-barred.

The National Audit Office finds that there is no clear lead agency responsible for overseeing state measures designed to ensure children receive financial support. The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs have neither shared objectives nor agreed-upon measures to address parents' long-term failure to pay child support.

Given that many parents still fail to make regular child support payments, the National Audit Office says the effectiveness of existing measures should be assessed more thoroughly. "The ministries have so far failed to carry out a comprehensive assessment," the audit states.

Among other things, the National Audit Office points out that the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs has not conducted regular oversight of bailiffs since 2020. In particular, the ministry has not systematically checked whether bailiffs are properly applying the special measures introduced to recover unpaid child support.

The National Audit Office recommends that the Ministry of Social Affairs take the lead in developing state measures to ensure children receive financial support. It also recommends that the ministry work with the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs and other relevant authorities to agree on responsibilities, actions, deadlines and performance targets for addressing each identified problem, with the aim of getting parents who neglect their child support obligations to fulfill them.

Janar Holm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Ministry of Social Affairs planning to meet with justice minister

Hanna Vseviov, deputy secretary general for social policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs, confirmed that the ministry has begun developing concrete solutions concerning the maintenance allowance system, family mediation services and assistance for parents experiencing payment difficulties. Among other things, the ministry will propose a meeting early next year with the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, which is responsible for overseeing the determination and recovery of child support payments.

This summer, the Ministry of Social Affairs proposed amending the law to ensure that the state's claim does not become time-barred before the child's claim for support under any circumstances. The ministry is also prepared to consider further extending the limitation period.

The ministry also plans to conduct a follow-up evaluation of the maintenance allowance system, assessing its results, costs and impact on parents' payment behavior.

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