New separate sidewalks and cycle paths and lighting will be built under plans to reconstruct Tallinn's Petrooleumi tänav in Kesklinn.

Petrooleumi tänav connects Narva maantee with Tuurki tänav and Reidi tee, and Tallinn said it has finalized the design for the road's renovation on Tuesday.

Under the plans, one-way roadways will be built on both sides of Petrooleumi tänav, along with sidewalks and cycle paths separated from them by greenery or parking spaces.

On Tuukri tänav, the roadway will be renovated and pedestrian areas improved. Parking spaces will be added along both streets where possible.

Based on feedback from city residents, parking spaces have been added in front of Narva maantee 31, along with parallel parking spaces along Tuukri tänav. A separate stopping area for service vehicles is planned near the entrance to the building at Narva maantee 51. A bus bay will be added on the outbound side of Narva maantee.

New trees, low-growing vegetation, and small activity areas will be added to the area. A rest area with benches is planned for the corner of Köleri Street.

Additionally, the tram tracks and overhead contact lines, as well as street lighting, will be upgraded. A new stormwater drainage system will be installed.

"The new design for Petrooleumi tänav will improve mobility for pedestrians and cyclists, facilitate smoother public transport operations and bring more greenery and pleasant rest areas to the street," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

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