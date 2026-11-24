Haapsalu 1 Energiapark OÜ, which had planned to build a wind farm in the villages of Käpla, Jõõdre, Lannuste, Vätse, Haeska and Ammuta, has informed the Haapsalu city government that it is abandoning the project.

Haapsalu 1 Energiapark OÜ is owned by RNW Projects OÜ and Ignitis Renewables DevCo1 OÜ, the latter of which is part of Ignitis Renewables, a green energy company operating in the Baltic states and Poland. The developer had sought to erect up to 10 wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 280 meters in Lääne County.

Ignitis told local paper Lääne Elu that studies showed the proposed site lies along important flight corridors for the white-tailed eagle and the lesser white-fronted goose, both of which are Category I protected species in Estonia. As a result, the area is unsuitable for wind farm development.

Sander Sorts, Ignitis Renewables' head of development in Estonia, said the company had known from the outset that the site's proximity to Matsalu would require thorough environmental studies, the findings of which would ultimately determine the site's suitability.

"The data available at the time suggested that it might be possible to build a wind farm at this location by implementing measures to mitigate the impact on birdlife. However, the findings of the studies did not confirm our initial assumption that the site was suitable, prompting us to decide not to proceed with the project," Sorts told Lääne Elu.

Ignitis conducted the bird survey before the City of Haapsalu had initiated a local government designated spatial plan or a strategic environmental assessment. City authorities were aware of the survey and wanted to review its findings before deciding whether to initiate the designated spatial plan. Deputy Mayor Peep Aedviir told Lääne Elu that the city government never saw the study.

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