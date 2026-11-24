The Ministry of the Interior said in a letter to the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (EKÕK) that the church must bring its board into compliance with the law and remove Metropolitan Eugene from it.

According to Ministry of the Interior Secretary General Tarmo Miilits, amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act entered into force on June 27, stipulating that a person whose residence permit renewal has been denied or whose residence permit has been revoked on the grounds that they pose or may pose a threat to national security cannot serve as a member of the clergy or board of a religious association.

According to the Business Register and the church's own website, Valery Reshetnikov remains the metropolitan of EKÕK and, under the church's statutes, also serves ex officio as chairman of its board, known as the synod.

In its letter to EKÕK, the Ministry of the Interior pointed out that the law provides for a six-month transition period from the amendments' entry into force on June 27 to comply with the new requirements for board members. If the situation remains unchanged and Reshetnikov is still a board member at the end of the transition period on December 27, the composition of EKÕK's board will no longer comply with the law and this violation must be rectified.

Unlike the requirements for board members, those applicable to clergy are not subject to a transition period. As the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) refused to renew Reshetnikov's residence permit on security grounds on February 5, 2024, and his permit expired the following day, he already fails to meet the requirements for serving as a member of the clergy of a religious association operating in Estonia.

The ministry asked EKÕK's board to report by December 18 at the latest on what steps have been taken to end Reshetnikov's activities as a clergyman and bring the situation into compliance with the law.

Under the Administrative Procedure Act, the ministry also expects the church to submit its position and any objections by the same date.

The Ministry of the Interior notified all religious associations operating in Estonia of the legislative amendments on July 3 this year.

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