The proposal, issued Monday, also seeks to bar Russian flags, national symbols and national teams from EU sporting events, to disconnect around 60 more banks from SWIFT, and to blacklist over 70 shadow fleet tankers.

"People who have fought in Russian forces against Ukraine cannot simply take off their uniforms and then travel freely to Europe. They pose a serious security threat, particularly at a time when Russia is carrying out acts of sabotage and other hostile attacks in European countries," Tsahkna said in a Foreign Ministry statement. "Estonia has advocated this visa ban from the outset. Now it must be effectively enforced throughout the Schengen area," the minister wen ton.

The sanctions push follows Russia's Foreign Ministry summoning of Estonia's chargé d'affaires on Monday to protest Estonia's upcoming land border closure and to repeat claims that Estonia is permitting Ukraine to use its airspace to strike Russian targets.

Building on legal foundations set in the 21st sanctions package in July, the Commission issued new guidelines to help member states identify and screen Russian war veterans, while also recommending tighter restrictions on Russian tourist visas. A Schengen-wide entry ban still requires approval from the EU Council.

Today, the European Commission proposed the EU's 22nd sanctions package, including steps towards activating a visa ban on current and former combatants in Russia's war against Ukraine. Estonia has pushed for this ban for years. Those who fought against Ukraine cannot simply take off their uniforms and travel freely across Europe. The proposed package would also restrict Russia's participation in European sport and culture and introduce further sanctions targeting its banks, shadow fleet and war industry. Russia cannot wage war against Ukraine, threaten Europe's security and expect business as usual. https://t.co/diOaxAygiE — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 23, 2026

The proposal would also curb Russia's presence in European sports and culture by barring Russian national teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag from EU events, restricting state symbols, limiting Russian sponsorship money, and tightening visa scrutiny for Kremlin-backed artists.

"Ukrainian athletes have to live and train amid Russian attacks. While this is going on, Russian representatives cannot be allowed to come to European competitions with their flag and anthem as if nothing had happened," Tsahkna said.

To squeeze Moscow's war financing, the package proposes disconnecting roughly 60 more Russian banks from the international SWIFT system, cracking down on cryptocurrency circumvention, adding more than 70 shadow-fleet vessels to the EU blacklist, banning tankers insured in Russia, and restricting European involvement in Russian oil, gas, and electricity projects. It also adds over 100 new listings targeting the Russian and Belarusian military-industrial sectors and bars EU citizens from sitting on the boards of Russian-based companies.

"Estonia supports the swift adoption of new sanctions. We have the tools needed to put pressure on Russia. We must use them," Tsahkna added.

On Monday, Moscow summoned Estonia's chargé d'affaires, Marek Ühtegi, over Tallinn's decision to close all road border crossings with Russia for six months starting December 1 and over Estonian accusations linking Russian military intelligence to a foiled arson plot near Tallinn. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna rejected Russia's claims as propaganda aimed at distracting from Moscow's own hybrid threats and ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

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