The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over recent attacks on Kyiv and to announce Estonia's decision to close its eastern border.

The Russian diplomat was summoned by the ministry Friday to protest Russia's large-scale missile and drone attacks on Kyiv in recent days. Thursday's strikes damaged several European diplomatic missions, including the Austrian and Dutch embassies.

The Foreign Ministry also informed the chargé d'affaires that Estonia will be closing all road border checkpoints along its border with Russia from December 1 in response to what it called Russia's hostile activities.

"Putin continues to systematically attack Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and people," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said, adding that Russian strikes are targeting energy, economic and transport infrastructure as well as hospitals, schools, cafes and cultural institutions.

He noted that nearly 700 civilians have been killed or injured in the past week alone.

"Until Russia ends its aggression and takes responsibility for its actions, our efforts must focus on two objectives: increasing pressure on Russia and providing comprehensive support to Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

'It's our duty to protect Estonia and the EU border'

He described the Estonian government's Friday decision to close the road border with Russia for at least the next six months as an important security measure, saying the move would limit opportunities for Russia to recruit people, conduct influence operations, organize sabotage and evade sanctions through cross-border movement.

"It is our duty to protect Estonia's security and the European Union's external border," the minister stressed, adding that Estonia also must not allow Russia to sow fear and uncertainty or divert attention away from supporting Ukraine.

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