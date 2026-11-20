The sights and smells of Estonian Christmas are back in Tallinn's Town Hall Square as its famous holiday market opens for one last season under its current operator.

Tallinn Christmas Market officially opens Friday evening with the annual lighting of Tallinn's Town Hall Square Christmas tree. The 15-meter spruce was brought to the capital from Hara village in Lahemaa.

At noon on Christmas Eve, Mayor Peeter Raudsepp will proclaim the traditional Christmas Peace from a window of Tallinn's historic Town Hall.

This winter, the market will stay open later into the holiday season, including on New Year's Eve.

Tallinn Christmas Market. November 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Food and drink stalls will remain open on December 31, with a live broadcast of the New Year's Eve concert in nearby Freedom Square shown onstage. A DJ will take over after midnight.

The City of Tallinn is preparing to take over the iconic market's operation, ending nearly a decade of management by 5+ Capital. Organizing its final season in Town Hall Square will cost the private operator approximately half a million euros.

The Christmas market will remain open through Orthodox Christmas Eve on January 6.

Tallinn Christmas Market. November 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

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