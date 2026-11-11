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Tallinn and Tartu Christmas markets open at end of November

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Tallinn Christmas Market 2025 officially opens Friday night. November 21, 2025.
Tallinn Christmas Market 2025 officially opens Friday night. November 21, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Christmas markets across the country will switch on their lights at the end of the month to kick off the start of the festive period in Estonia.

In Tallinn, the market on Raekoja plats in the Old Town will open at 6 p.m. on November 20 with the switching on of the Christmas tree lights. As usual, the traditional artisanal market stalls will return, selling handicrafts, food and hot glögg.

On the first Sunday of Advent (November 29), the mayor of Tallinn and the dean of Tallinn Cathedral will ceremonially proclaim the beginning of Advent. Visits to Santa will also start on the same day.

A cultural programme will also take place on the stage in the square and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, popular music groups, folk dance troupes and performers will perform. 

Tallinn's Christmas Market will remain open until January 6, 2027. 

The ice skating rink in the Old Town is open from November 14 until March 31.

Additionally, the Balti Jaama Turg Christmas Market will take place at Balti jaam from November 20 - January 6. The market will kick off with a performance from the Kalamaja Choir at 2 p.m.

Jõululinn Tartu Source: Rein Leib

Tartu's Christmas Village of Light will open a little over a week later on November 29 at Raekoja plats.

Visitors can explore the A. Le Coq lemonade exhibition, wander through the enchanting fairytale forest at Tartu Nature House and discover exhibitions by Tartu Health Care College and Tartu Youth Capital.

The straw house, swings, carousels and a play pavilion will be available for little visitors.

The city's festive programme features Advent concerts, social dancing, traditional folk dances, workshops and visits from Father Christmas.

Every Sunday during Advent (November 29 and December 6, 13 and 20), an Advent candle will be lit in Town Hall Square at 6 p.m., followed by a festive concert.

The market will close on January 10, 2027.

The ice rink around the Kissing Students Fountain on the town hall square will be open from November 29 until March 1, 2027.  

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Editor: Helen Wright

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