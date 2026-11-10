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Tallinn's 2027 budget prioritizes education and crisis preparedness

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Third graders on the first day of school on September 1.
Third graders on the first day of school on September 1. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The Tallinn city government approved its draft 2027 budget on Tuesday. The budget totals €1.3 billion, including €168 million in investments.

Education, transportation and social welfare account for the largest share of the city's operating expenditures.

Operating expenditures are projected at €1.1 billion, while total revenue is expected to reach €1.2 billion. Tallinn's net debt burden is projected to remain within the limits set out in the city's budget strategy by the end of 2027.

The city will continue to waive kindergarten fees, provide support payments for parents caring for children at home and support the transition to Estonian-language education.

In 2027, construction of the new Kullo youth center and Tallinn Helen School building will be completed, while work will continue on an extension to Jakob Westholm High School.

Investments in education and youth programs are budgeted at €70.8 million.

Tallinn city bus and tram. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Transport vehicles will get upgrades

Public transportation will remain free for Tallinn residents in 2027.

The budget allocates €31 million for transportation investments, including €29.5 million for road construction and repairs. Planned projects include work on Pärnu maantee, Peterburi tee and Rahumäe tee.

AS Tallinna Linnatransport also plans to replace 60 aging diesel buses and continue upgrading tram and trolleybus infrastructure.

The city will continue funding care services for children with extensive support needs and 24-hour general care services for older residents.

Funding for personal assistant services will also increase to support the independent living of people with disabilities.

Social welfare operating expenditures are budgeted at €145.4 million, with an additional €13.6 million allocated for investments.

In health care, the city will continue supporting the family doctor on-call service and mental health prevention programs for children and young people.

The budget allocates €1.5 million to improve crisis preparedness in apartment buildings.

In total, nearly €3.1 million is earmarked for crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

The city plans to expand shelter capacity, improve the readiness of designated emergency kindergartens and organize practical crisis preparedness training for residents.

The Tallinn City Council building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Cultural institutions and sports facilities to be upgraded

Major projects planned for next year include the renovation of Kadriorg Stadium, upgrades to the A. H. Tammsaare Museum and further development of the library network.

Investments in culture and heritage preservation are budgeted at €11.9 million, while €14.4 million is allocated to sports and recreational activities.

Tallinn will continue preparing its new comprehensive plan, aimed at improving access to services close to home and guiding the city's long-term development.

The city also plans to simplify procedures allowing apartment associations to use city-owned land for parking spaces and waste collection facilities.

Operating expenditures for circular economy initiatives are budgeted at €4.9 million. The city will continue preparations for waste management reform and promote the separate collection of waste.

Maintenance of parks, green spaces and other public areas, as well as protection of the natural environment, will also continue.

The 2027 budget allocates €4.7 million to business development.

Through the Test in Tallinn program, the city will continue cooperating with companies to pilot new products and services in the urban environment.

The city government will now submit the draft budget to the Tallinn City Council for consideration.

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Editor: Valner Väino, Argo Ideon

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