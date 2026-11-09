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Tallinn postpones phone-tap public transport fare validation

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Fare validator on a tram between Tallinn Airport and Ülemiste City. July 2026.
Fare validator on a tram between Tallinn Airport and Ülemiste City. July 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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While Tartu already offers phone-based fare validation on public transport, Tallinn is pushing back the launch of its own tap-to-validate system until next spring.

The feature was initially expected to launch this year, but Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center) told ERR that ticketing system developer Ridango needs more time to implement it.

Passengers should be able to tap a bank card in their phone or smart watch's digital wallet to validate their ride starting next February or March, said Jesse.

"More likely in March," he added.

Ridango marketing director Indrek Järma told ERR in May that tap-to-validate would work by linking a bank card to the system.

"If you have a card in your digital wallet, you can use your phone or smartwatch to validate your monthly pass or confirm your free-ride eligibility," Järma explained.

Passengers can already tap their phones for single-ride fares, but cannot yet validate free-ride eligibility that way.

Public transport cards not going anywhere

City officials nonetheless stressed that the new tap-to-validate option would not replace Tallinn's plastic public transport cards, which Jesse said remain widely used by older residents and children in particular.

The City of Tallinn spends around €2 million annually on its fare system, which generated more than €3 million in fare revenue last year.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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