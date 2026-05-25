Tallinn public transport to be validated by mobile phone from end of 2026

By the end of the year, passengers using Tallinn public transport should be able to validate rides using a bank card or a mobile phone, allowing them to leave their transit card at home.

While public transport in Tallinn has been free for residents since 2013, passengers are still required to validate their journeys when they board a bus, tram, or train. However, data shows that only around half of passengers follow the rules.

Discussions about alternative methods of validation have been had for years to remove the inconvenience of carrying a separate transport card. Now, according to developer Ridango, the idea is gradually becoming a reality.

"This option will become available through personalizing a bank card," said Ridango marketing manager Indrek Järma. "If you have a bank card in your wallet, then you can use your phone or smartwatch to validate your monthly pass or validate your right to free travel. If all the stars align, then this could happen within this calendar year."

A similar solution is already in use in Tartu. To make the system work, users must pay a one-time personalization fee of €3, just as they currently do for a transit card.

But not everyone is happy about the development. Former Tallinn deputy mayor and now opposition Social Democrat Vladimir Svet thinks the whole validation system is outdated.

"By now, we know that validation data is not used to improve the route network. We know that validation is not needed to determine whether a person has the right to free travel. That can also be done simply when the personalized green or blue card is in their pocket," Svet said.

Current Center Party Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse disagrees. Although low validation rates do not give the city a complete overview of passengers, the city still uses that data to make changes to the route network. Jesse considers the continuation of the current system both natural and inevitable.

"Validation also provides Tallinn with additional information for public transport network planning, because we actually know what those different transfer trips are," he said. "The sensors on buses count boardings at bus stops, but when passengers use connecting trips, that statistic or travel path cannot be obtained from that data."

The city is currently purchasing new validators that are twice as expensive as the previous ones, replacing old devices as they stop working.

The city spends around €2 million each year to keep the ticketing system running. Last year, ticket sales generated more than €3 million in revenue.

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