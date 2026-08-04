Tallinn weighs extending late-night public transport hours to airport

Tallinn is considering extending late-night public transport to the airport after even restored tram service left some early-morning air travelers without a direct option.

Direct tram service to the airport resumed in August, serving lines from both Kopli and Tondi. The two airport lines also serve the Ülemste City business district, where according to the city, about 6,000 people commute by tram each day.

The first trams reach the airport shortly after 5:30 a.m., while the last departures leave around 12:45 a.m. Despite the early hour, 5:30 still isn't early enough for passengers catching the earliest flights of the day.

Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center) said the city is reviewing demand before deciding whether to extend service, but noted that the city considers it a priority to ensure public transport is available during peak travel times.

"We have to take passengers' needs into account," Jesse said. "First we get the lines up and running; people will need time to readjust to using them."

Extending late-night service is a broader issue, he continued, as Tallinn Airport serves travelers from across Estonia, not just Tallinn.

"Those passengers are more spread out, many with large suitcases," the deputy mayor said. "These tram lines really only serve those staying in hotels or who live along the route."

Depending on demand, however, the city could instead extend one of Tallinn's night bus routes to the airport.

Major roadwork winding down

Jesse also said the city's major summer roadwork projects remain largely on schedule, even despite occasional delays caused by unexpected archaeological finds and underground utility lines that didn't match up to construction plans.

Traffic capacity is expected to improve by September as summer vacation travel winds down, he added.

While some major projects, including the intersection at Hipodroomi, will continue into next year, roadwork on Lauteri tänav is due to finish by the end of August, and the overhaul of Peterburi tee is expected to be completed in November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!