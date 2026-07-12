Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

The tramline connecting Tallinn and the airport is expected to resume on August 1 after a successful test earlier this week, the city council has said.

Minor deficiencies were identified during the test run on July 9, which will be fixed this month.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse said it was important to make sure that the new tram route is safe and ready for regular scheduled traffic.

"The airport tram route is passable and the contact network is functional. This gives us the assumption that we will be able to open the tram connection to Ülemiste and the airport as planned from August 1," he said.

From August 1, the airport will be served by two tram lines: T2 (Kopli – Old Town – Airport) and T4 (Tondi – Airport).

The airport tram connection was suspended in 2023 due to the construction of the Vanasadam tram line and later the construction of the Ülemiste train terminal.

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