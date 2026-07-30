Tram to Tallinn Airport reopens in August

Tallinn's airport tramline was officially reopened on Thursday by representatives from the City of Tallinn, the Ministry of Climate and Rail Baltic, ahead of its relaunch on August 1.

From the start of next month, the airport will be served by two tram lines: T2 (Kopli – Old Town – Airport) and T4 (Tondi – Airport).

To maintain a connection to Suur-Paala, the city is launching a new tram line, T6 (Kopli – Hobujaama – Suur-Paala). Due to construction work on Peterburi Road, the line will begin service in late August. During the construction period, buses will temporarily serve the Suur-Paala area.

Due to changes in the tram network, Tallinn Transport has also updated its timetables.

Going forward, tram lines T1 (Kopli – Kadriorg), T2 (Kopli – Lennujaam), T3 (Tondi – Kadriorg), T4 (Tondi – Lennujaam), and T6 (Kopli – Suur-Paala) will depart every 10 minutes. Line T5 (Kopli – Vana-Lõuna) will depart every 20 minutes.

The airport tram connection was suspended in 2023 due to the construction of the Vanasadam tram line and later the construction of the Ülemiste train terminal.

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