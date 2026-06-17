Tallinn to get a new tram line

Tram service to Tallinn Airport will resume in August and will be operated by lines T2 and T4. All tram line numbers will be prefixed with the letter T and a new tram line, T6, will be added to the network at the end of August.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse, responsible for transport and mobility, the restoration of the tram connection to the airport and Ülemiste City will bring to an end a temporary period that has lasted nearly three years and take Tallinn's tram network to a new level.

"In addition, we are increasing the number of lines serving the airport, streamlining the route network and making the tram system easier for passengers to understand. This is one of the most important public transport developments in Tallinn in recent years," Jesse said.

Starting August 1, all tram route numbers will be prefixed with the letter T, indicating tram service.

"The goal is to make the public transport network clearer for both residents and visitors to Tallinn. A similar system is used in many European cities and in Estonia people are already familiar with Elron train services being designated with the letter R," Jesse added.

In early July, the contractor will hand over the completed airport tram line to the capital's public transport company for testing. During this process, the readiness of the tracks, rolling stock and traffic management systems will be checked and the procedure for obtaining an operating permit will be completed. Tram service to the airport was suspended in 2023 due to the construction of the Old City Harbor tram line and later the construction of the Ülemiste rail terminal.

The airport will subsequently be served by two tram lines, T2 (Kopli – Old City Harbor – Airport) and T4 (Tondi – Airport), improving connections to the city center, Põhja-Tallinn and Tondi.

To maintain connections to Suur-Paala, a new tram line, T6 (Kopli – Hobujaama – Suur-Paala), will be introduced. The line will provide a fast connection between Kopli, the city center and Suur-Paala and has been sought by residents of Põhja-Tallinn since the launch of the Old City Harbor tram line. Due to construction work on Peterburi tee, T6 will begin carrying passengers at the end of August. During the construction period, the Suur-Paala area will be served by replacement buses, with more detailed traffic arrangements to be announced in July.

The tram network changes will also bring revised timetables. In the future, tram lines T1 (Kopli – Kadriorg), T2 (Kopli – Airport), T3 (Tondi – Kadriorg), T4 (Tondi – Airport) and T6 (Kopli – Suur-Paala) will depart every 10 minutes, while T5 (Kopli – Vana-Lõuna) will run every 20 minutes.

Tallinn tram lines and stops. Source: Tallinn Strategy Center

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