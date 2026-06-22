Lubja intersection traffic and trams return to normal

Regular traffic will resume Monday at the Lubja tänav and Tartu maantee intersection in central Tallinn as the turn from Tartu maantee to Lubja tänav reopens and trams resume normal two-way service.

Tallinn City Transport (TLT) management board member Kaido Padar said the Lubja curve upgrade showed that complex infrastructure work can be completed without long interruptions to tram service.

"We used mobile track switches in Tallinn for the first time, which allowed trams to keep running most of the time. The necessary work is now complete, and the upgraded section will ensure greater reliability for tram service," Padar said.

About 150 meters of worn rails were replaced in line with TLT's electric transport infrastructure reconstruction plans. The work cost €504,000.

With construction finished, regular tram schedules will also resume. Passengers are advised to check departure times before traveling. Schedules, routes and stops are available at transport.tallinn.ee.

Tram track repairs at the Lubja tänav and Tartu maantee intersection in spring. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

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