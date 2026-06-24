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Fatal three-car collision in Valga County injures three

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PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative).
PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A 50-year old man was killed in a traffic accident in Valga County on Wednesday.

A serious traffic accident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the village of Supa, Valga County, leaving one person dead. The Emergency Response Center received the call at 2:06 p.m.

According to Andrus Reimaa, operations chief of the Southern Police Prefecture, a three‑vehicle crash took place in Supa village in which a 50‑year‑old man was killed and three other people were injured. Paramedics took the three injured to the hospital.

"According to initial information, a 50‑year‑old man driving a Volvo passenger car crashed into the rear of a truck. The Volvo then appears to have been thrown into the opposite lane, where it collided with a Volkswagen. The truck driver was not injured, but of the four people in the Volkswagen, three were taken to the hospital," Reimaa said. He noted that both the truck driver and the Volkswagen driver were sober and held valid driving licenses. Based on current information, all parties were wearing seat belts.

Further traffic accidents with injuries occurred in Estonia over Tuesday. Seven people were taken to the hospital, police said.

The first accident happened on June 23 at 1:03 a.m. in Peipsiääre municipality in Tartu County. On the 16th kilometer of the Aovere–Kallaste–Omedu road, a 38‑year‑old woman driving a Suzuki went off the road while trying to avoid a collision. Two passengers in the car, women aged 85 and 50, were taken to the hospital for medical checks.

The second accident occurred at 4:49 p.m. in the village of Ilvese in Saarde municipality in Pärnu County, when a 59‑year‑old woman driving a Nissan Qashqai left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital.

At 11:16 p.m., authorities received a report of an accident in the village of Päri in Lääne‑Nigula municipality in Lääne County. On the 19th kilometer of the Risti–Virtsu–Kuivastu–Kuressaare road, a 21‑year‑old man driving a Volkswagen Golf struck a moose that ran onto the road. After the collision, the driver lost control, and the car went into a ditch and overturned onto its roof. The driver and two passengers, a 23‑year‑old woman and a 23‑year‑old man, were taken to the hospital.

At 11:22 p.m., the Emergency Response Center received a report of an accident on Lammassaare tänav in the settlement of Aruküla in Harju County. A 15‑year‑old riding a Derbi Senda moped without the required license and showing signs of alcohol intoxication ignored a police order to stop and, during the pursuit, crashed into a police vehicle. The moped rider was taken to the hospital.

Police also removed 22 drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug intoxication from the road.

This story was updated with Wednesday's accident in Valga County.

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Editor: Ellina Kachan, Aleksander Krjukov, Argo Ideon

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