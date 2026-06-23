Police receiving more calls about potential bomb threats

The number of bomb scare-related calls to the police is increasing in Estonia, and checking abandoned items requires considerable resources from the emergency services.

Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) show that more than 100 bomb scare-related callouts were registered in Estonia over the previous two years. In the first five months of this year alone, there have already been 83 incidents.

Many cases begin with items left in public spaces.

In Tallinn's Kesklinn last week, an unattended suitcase left at a bus stop triggered a bomb scare. No threat was found. Police said bomb disposal experts determined that the suitcase left at the bus stop contained only clothes.

Lennart Kams, head of the patrol service at the Lääne-Harju Police Station, said every report must be taken seriously.

"We encourage people to report suspicious bags and suitcases left without an owner. In such cases, patrol officers and Rescue Board bomb disposal experts can respond quickly to the scene, close traffic if necessary, establish a perimeter and check for any possible danger," he noted.

"Such situations require significant resources from both the police and the Rescue Board, which is why we ask everyone to keep a close eye on their belongings. Do not leave your bag or suitcase unattended. We ask that larger waste be taken to a waste collection site, not left next to a public rubbish bin," Kams stressed.

Restrictions often also affect traffic and the operation of public transport.

"All unusual incidents affect public transport," said Kaido Padar, member of the management board of Tallinn Transport. "If the police or rescue services have closed a road, it also affects our traffic. We have agreed with the authorities that, where possible, public transport will be allowed through, and in the case of larger incidents our control centre will be informed. If necessary, we can remove a vehicle from service so that people do not have to wait outside."

Padar said that, in these situations, the primary duty of drivers is to ensure passenger safety.

"The tram driver's obligation is to stop the vehicle in a safe place, open the doors and let people out. Often, the driver also does not immediately know how long the stoppage will last or exactly what has happened. Their main task is to ensure the safety of the passengers and the vehicle," Padar said.

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