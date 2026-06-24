Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

The extended holiday period brought a high volume of calls for police, with domestic violence and alcohol‑related incidents dominating. Rescue crews were repeatedly dispatched to extinguish oversized, unattended, or dangerously placed bonfires.

Between June 19 and 23, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) registered 317 crime reports and notifications. A total of 889 misdemeanors were recorded. There were 38 traffic accidents with injuries, resulting in three deaths and 45 people injured.

According to Inna Toater, operations chief of the Northern Prefecture, police deploy increased staffing every year during the Midsummer holidays because experience shows that this is when people most often need assistance.

"This year's holidays were busy for police. We responded to a wide range of calls, most of them linked to excessive alcohol use," Toater said.

Police checked the sobriety of more than 32,000 drivers, more than 80 of whom had consumed alcohol — an average of 16 impaired drivers caught per day. That is fewer than last year, when the daily average was 20. Officers also intervened in nearly 290 speeding cases.

Police responded to nearly 210 domestic‑violence incidents, more than last year. Notably, in 46 cases a child was either a victim or a witness. Six restraining orders were issued during the holiday period. More than 190 intoxicated individuals who posed a danger to themselves or others were taken to detox facilities.

"It is unfortunate that while most people in Estonia can celebrate Midsummer safely and joyfully, some must feel fear and uncertainty. Even sadder is that the danger often comes from those closest to them. We must treat each other with care and respect. Violence is never acceptable," Toater said.

As people return from holiday sites to cities, police have shifted more attention to traffic safety. Toater urged drivers to ensure they are sober and rested before getting behind the wheel.

Rescue services handled 101 calls in 24 hours

Erkki Põld of the Rescue Board said that Midsummer Eve and Midsummer Day brought a total of 101 calls. Fortunately, this year saw few serious incidents.

"There were four forest or grassland fires, and in ten cases firefighters had to extinguish oversized, unattended, or hazardous bonfires," Põld said. Around 4 a.m. on Saaremaa, a bonfire ignited a house terrace, burning about four square meters. Firefighters arrived in time to prevent major damage.

In Harku municipality, an unattended pile of branches caught fire in the forest, posing a risk of a larger wildfire. In Setomaa, firefighters extinguished a large and dangerous bonfire near hay and a tractor. The bonfire owner was argumentative, and police had to intervene to ensure firefighters could work safely.

Põld reminded the public to follow safety rules: choose the right place and time for a bonfire, keep it on nonflammable ground at least eight meters from buildings or forest, clear the area of combustible material, avoid lighting fires in strong wind, and keep water or extinguishers nearby.

He added that grilling should follow safety guidelines, and in forests it is allowed only in designated areas such as RMK recreation sites. People should enter the water only when sober, and life jackets should always be worn on watercraft, including SUP boards.

Last Midsummer Eve, rescue services received 65 calls, including 28 forest or grassland fires and fewer than ten bonfire‑related incidents.

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