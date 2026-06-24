X!

Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

News
Estonian Police and Rescue service members.
Estonian Police and Rescue service members. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The extended holiday period brought a high volume of calls for police, with domestic violence and alcohol‑related incidents dominating. Rescue crews were repeatedly dispatched to extinguish oversized, unattended, or dangerously placed bonfires.

Between June 19 and 23, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) registered 317 crime reports and notifications. A total of 889 misdemeanors were recorded. There were 38 traffic accidents with injuries, resulting in three deaths and 45 people injured.

According to Inna Toater, operations chief of the Northern Prefecture, police deploy increased staffing every year during the Midsummer holidays because experience shows that this is when people most often need assistance.

"This year's holidays were busy for police. We responded to a wide range of calls, most of them linked to excessive alcohol use," Toater said.

Police checked the sobriety of more than 32,000 drivers, more than 80 of whom had consumed alcohol — an average of 16 impaired drivers caught per day. That is fewer than last year, when the daily average was 20. Officers also intervened in nearly 290 speeding cases.

Police responded to nearly 210 domestic‑violence incidents, more than last year. Notably, in 46 cases a child was either a victim or a witness. Six restraining orders were issued during the holiday period. More than 190 intoxicated individuals who posed a danger to themselves or others were taken to detox facilities.

"It is unfortunate that while most people in Estonia can celebrate Midsummer safely and joyfully, some must feel fear and uncertainty. Even sadder is that the danger often comes from those closest to them. We must treat each other with care and respect. Violence is never acceptable," Toater said.

As people return from holiday sites to cities, police have shifted more attention to traffic safety. Toater urged drivers to ensure they are sober and rested before getting behind the wheel.

Rescue services handled 101 calls in 24 hours

Erkki Põld of the Rescue Board said that Midsummer Eve and Midsummer Day brought a total of 101 calls. Fortunately, this year saw few serious incidents.

"There were four forest or grassland fires, and in ten cases firefighters had to extinguish oversized, unattended, or hazardous bonfires," Põld said. Around 4 a.m. on Saaremaa, a bonfire ignited a house terrace, burning about four square meters. Firefighters arrived in time to prevent major damage.

In Harku municipality, an unattended pile of branches caught fire in the forest, posing a risk of a larger wildfire. In Setomaa, firefighters extinguished a large and dangerous bonfire near hay and a tractor. The bonfire owner was argumentative, and police had to intervene to ensure firefighters could work safely.

Põld reminded the public to follow safety rules: choose the right place and time for a bonfire, keep it on nonflammable ground at least eight meters from buildings or forest, clear the area of combustible material, avoid lighting fires in strong wind, and keep water or extinguishers nearby.

He added that grilling should follow safety guidelines, and in forests it is allowed only in designated areas such as RMK recreation sites. People should enter the water only when sober, and life jackets should always be worn on watercraft, including SUP boards.

Last Midsummer Eve, rescue services received 65 calls, including 28 forest or grassland fires and fewer than ten bonfire‑related incidents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:26

Fatal two‑car collision in Valga County injures four Updated

15:06

Handlers want disposable e‑cigarettes incinerated

14:26

Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

12:55

Music editor: A successful summer hit carries an idealized image of the season

12:15

Estonian professor: Polarization and immigration debates are reshaping U.S. politics

11:30

Draft law would allow pharmacy vending machines in Estonia

10:45

Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

10:00

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city

09:15

'Culture continues in a new place:' How Estonians celebrate jaanipäev far from home

08:32

Alar Karis: Estonia's strength is born when everyone sees their role in national defense

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

23.06

Tartu's Shooters nightclub to close after 14 years

22.06

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

10:00

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city

10:45

Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day marked with annual parade in Rapla

07:52

President Alar Karis will not run for second presidential term Updated

22.06

Defence Forces want to retain right to check civilians' smart devices

22.06

Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

18.06

Bonfires and concerts: Midsummer events around Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo