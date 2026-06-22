Rescue Board struggling with lithium battery fires

Lithium-ion batteries cause dozens of fires in Estonia every year. Extinguishing them is more difficult and time-consuming than putting out conventional fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in many rechargeable devices today and are therefore all around us. They are used in smartphones, laptops, cordless power tools and electric vehicles, among other products.

According to statistics from the Rescue Board, nearly 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries break out in Estonia each year on average.

Lithium-ion battery fires differ from conventional fires in that a battery can reignite after the flames have been extinguished. As a result, rescuers must cool the devices in water for extended periods and continue monitoring them.

"Extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires is not always very easy. Sometimes it means the device has to be cooled for days. In the case of cars, at least seven days. But with other devices as well, they should ideally remain submerged in water for at least two or three days," said Tuuli Taavet, a safety awareness expert at the Rescue Board.

If the battery of a smaller device catches fire, it can be submerged in water if it is safe to do so.

If the battery of a more powerful device, such as an electric vehicle, catches fire, the Rescue Board should be called immediately.

"First, they burn extremely intensely and at very high temperatures. Second, there is a significant risk of explosion. And third, these devices release highly toxic gases when they burn," Taavet said.

Most battery-related accidents occur at night while people are asleep. To reduce the risk, the Rescue Board advises against using damaged batteries and recommends not leaving charging devices unattended.

"They should be charged in a place with normal room temperature — not damp and not excessively hot. There should be no combustible materials nearby and the room should definitely have a smoke detector," Taavet said.

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