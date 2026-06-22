X!

Rescue Board struggling with lithium battery fires

News
Electric scooter.
Electric scooter. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Lithium-ion batteries cause dozens of fires in Estonia every year. Extinguishing them is more difficult and time-consuming than putting out conventional fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in many rechargeable devices today and are therefore all around us. They are used in smartphones, laptops, cordless power tools and electric vehicles, among other products.

According to statistics from the Rescue Board, nearly 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries break out in Estonia each year on average.

Lithium-ion battery fires differ from conventional fires in that a battery can reignite after the flames have been extinguished. As a result, rescuers must cool the devices in water for extended periods and continue monitoring them.

"Extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires is not always very easy. Sometimes it means the device has to be cooled for days. In the case of cars, at least seven days. But with other devices as well, they should ideally remain submerged in water for at least two or three days," said Tuuli Taavet, a safety awareness expert at the Rescue Board.

If the battery of a smaller device catches fire, it can be submerged in water if it is safe to do so.

If the battery of a more powerful device, such as an electric vehicle, catches fire, the Rescue Board should be called immediately.

"First, they burn extremely intensely and at very high temperatures. Second, there is a significant risk of explosion. And third, these devices release highly toxic gases when they burn," Taavet said.

Most battery-related accidents occur at night while people are asleep. To reduce the risk, the Rescue Board advises against using damaged batteries and recommends not leaving charging devices unattended.

"They should be charged in a place with normal room temperature — not damp and not excessively hot. There should be no combustible materials nearby and the room should definitely have a smoke detector," Taavet said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

'Key' to Estonia's first IRIS-T missile defense system unit handed over to Air Force

15:13

Defence Forces want to retain right to check civilians' smart devices

15:05

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

14:42

Summer expected to be warmer than average, heatwaves not ruled out

14:34

'Ideal' summer weather forecast for Midsummer's Eve

14:25

Neuromarketing helping reveal secret mechanisms behind purchase decisions

13:58

Rescue Board struggling with lithium battery fires

13:20

Helsinki is main global gateway for Estonian air passengers

12:50

Viscosa Cultural Factory in Hiiumaa showcases art on 4,000 square meters

12:31

Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:28

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

21.06

Estonia to become first country to issue ID codes to AI agents

12:31

Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

18.06

Bonfires and concerts: Midsummer events around Tallinn

21.06

Photos: US Marines practice amphibious landing on Estonia's Saaremaa

15:51

'Key' to Estonia's first IRIS-T missile defense system unit handed over to Air Force

10:08

Finland hands Estonian gang members prison sentences

21.06

Gallery: Van Gogh immersive exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

21.06

Tallinn to offer €20 million toward private Lasnamäe pool development

15:05

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo