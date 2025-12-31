X!

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

News
Travelers at Tallinn Airport.
Travelers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From 2026, power banks must be clearly visible and easily accessible, either in a pocket or in carry-on luggage placed under the seat in front of you, Tallinn Airport has said.

New safety requirements for air travel will apply to power banks from the new year, which may no longer be left in carry-on baggage stored in overhead compartments.

Under current regulations, power banks are already banned in checked baggage.

The restriction is because lithium batteries can, in rare cases, overheat.

"If the power bank is visible, you can quickly alert the flight crew to a potential hazard, and they can respond in time," Tallinn Airport explained.

Large power banks are also not allowed on planes. The permitted capacity for a power bank in carry-on luggage is up to 100 watt-hours (Wh). Most standard power banks fall within this range.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Looking back at Estonian presidents' New Year's Eve speeches through the years

15:50

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

15:30

Building permit granted for new 4-star hotel in central Narva

15:27

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

15:25

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

14:45

'Olivier index': Popular New Year salad ingredients 20.5% more expensive on year

14:06

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

13:17

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

12:42

Tallinn Song Festival Ground rejuvenation design tender open

12:15

Rescue workers tackled fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

30.12

Gallery: Ecolines bus crashes off snowy Tallinn–Narva Highway

12:15

Rescue workers tackled fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday Updated

30.12

Gallery: First blizzard of the winter hits Tallinn

15:27

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

30.12

Historian: Europe and Estonia have engaged in wishful thinking for decades

30.12

Plans unveiled for new central Tallinn real estate quarter

30.12

Suspect detained after 'Z' symbol painted on Estonian parliament

29.12

Estonia's cybersecurity authority perceives Chinese drones as potential risk

07:51

New Year's Eve to bring full-on subzero temperatures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo