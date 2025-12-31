Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

From 2026, power banks must be clearly visible and easily accessible, either in a pocket or in carry-on luggage placed under the seat in front of you, Tallinn Airport has said.

New safety requirements for air travel will apply to power banks from the new year, which may no longer be left in carry-on baggage stored in overhead compartments.

Under current regulations, power banks are already banned in checked baggage.

The restriction is because lithium batteries can, in rare cases, overheat.

"If the power bank is visible, you can quickly alert the flight crew to a potential hazard, and they can respond in time," Tallinn Airport explained.

Large power banks are also not allowed on planes. The permitted capacity for a power bank in carry-on luggage is up to 100 watt-hours (Wh). Most standard power banks fall within this range.

