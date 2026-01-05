Tallinn Airport services 3.5 million passengers in 2025

"The past year was one of the most successful ever for Tallinn Airport and its subsidiaries," said Riivo Tuvike, chair of the management board at Tallinn Airport. "Although Estonia's economic situation has been challenging in recent years, demand for travel has shown no signs of decline. This is reflected in our passenger numbers, which fell short of the previous year by just 4,000 travelers, only 0.1 percent. Passenger numbers at Tartu Airport grew rapidly and, as a result, the total number of air travelers using Estonian airports reached an all-time high."

Over the course of the year, travelers could fly directly from Tallinn to 51 regular destinations, with additional scheduled charter flights. The most popular direct flight destinations were Stockholm, Riga, Helsinki and Frankfurt. The airlines that served the highest number of passengers were airBaltic (30 percent) and Ryanair (13 percent). A total of 16 carriers operated regular flights from Tallinn.

In 2025, airBaltic launched three new seasonal routes from Tallinn — to Tirana, Reykjavik and Funchal. At the end of the year, Wizz Air added four more destinations: Kraków, Venice, Budapest and Vilnius. Jet2.com began seasonal Christmas service to Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham.

"The addition of so many new routes is exceptional," Tuvike said. "It's the result of changes in airline strategies, better aircraft availability and the consistent work of our route development team in securing new carriers and destinations. In addition to the rise in passenger numbers, air cargo volumes grew by nearly 24 percent — another positive indicator with even more growth potential ahead. We're actively working on that."

Tallinn Airport's network of direct destinations will expand significantly in 2026. Wizz Air will launch flights to Gdańsk, Warsaw, Tirana and Rome. AirBaltic will add new summer routes to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna. Eurowings will begin service to Düsseldorf. Jet2.com will add winter flights from Leeds and London Gatwick.

"From 2026 to 2030, we'll carry out the terminal expansion project and our biggest challenge will be reconstructing the terminal without compromising service," said Tuvike. "We are committed to ensuring passengers continue to receive smooth service. That said, we ask travelers for some patience and understanding because by 2030, we'll all benefit from a much more comfortable and modern airport."

A total of 93,516 passengers passed through Estonia's regional airports in 2025, up 6 percent from the year before. The growth was led by Tartu Airport, which posted its best result to date.

"Although the number of passengers at other regional airports was slightly lower than last year, they will also see new developments in the near future," Tuvike added. "For example, Saaremaa will gain a summer connection to Finland when Finnair opens a seasonal route between Kuressaare and Helsinki."

Tartu Airport served 44,489 passengers (up from 27,270 in 2024), Kuressaare 34,776 (down from 42,490), Kärdla 11,909 (down from 15,307), Ruhnu 1,410 (down from 1,472) and Pärnu 932 (down from 1,097).

