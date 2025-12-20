Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

Next winter, Jet2.com is set to launch direct flights from Tallinn to U.K. destinations Leeds-Bradford and London Gatwick, adding to this year's routes connecting the Estonian capital to Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

After operating Christmas flights to the Estonian capital from Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham for the first time this winter, Jet2.com will add two new routes to the U.K. next year.

In winter 2026, passengers will be able to fly direct from Tallinn to London Gatwick and Leeds-Bradford.

"Our cooperation with Jet2.com has been excellent, and it's clear that our years of sales efforts are paying off. Jet2.com launched seasonal Christmas flights to Tallinn for the first time this winter; they have proven successful, and the airline sees growth potential in Tallinn," said AS Tallinna Lennujaam management board member Eero Pärgmäe.

"Their flights next winter season will bring nearly 10,000 passengers from the U.K. to Tallinn. Promoting Estonia even through short-term seasonal flights helps increase the country's visibility and allows us to grow the number of tourists visiting Estonia."

During next year's summer season, Wizz Air will also offer flights from Tallinn to three Polish cities: Kraków, Gdańsk and Warsaw.

Wizz air's Tallinn-Warsaw route begins operating on March 29, with the company also flying three times a week to Rome from September 21. Wizz Air will additionally continue to operate flights from Tallinn to Budapest, Venice, Vilnius and London.

.

Tallinn Airport's largest partner, airBaltic, will restore its Oslo route next summer, with flights to the Norwegian capital running twice a week. airBaltic's new summer routes for 2026 include Athens, Hamburg and Vienna.

Flights between Tallinn and Riga will increase to up to five per day, while flights on the Malta route will rise to two flights per week. From June, there will be three weekly flights from Tallinn to Heraklion.

Eurowings will launch direct flights to Düsseldorf from May 1, operating twice weekly, while continuing to fly twice a week to Prague.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!