X!

Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

News
Arrivals and departures hall at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals and departures hall at Tallinn Airport. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

Next winter, Jet2.com is set to launch direct flights from Tallinn to U.K. destinations Leeds-Bradford and London Gatwick, adding to this year's routes connecting the Estonian capital to Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

After operating Christmas flights to the Estonian capital from Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham for the first time this winter, Jet2.com will add two new routes to the U.K. next year.

In winter 2026, passengers will be able to fly direct from Tallinn to London Gatwick and Leeds-Bradford.

"Our cooperation with Jet2.com has been excellent, and it's clear that our years of sales efforts are paying off. Jet2.com launched seasonal Christmas flights to Tallinn for the first time this winter; they have proven successful, and the airline sees growth potential in Tallinn," said AS Tallinna Lennujaam management board member Eero Pärgmäe.

"Their flights next winter season will bring nearly 10,000 passengers from the U.K. to Tallinn. Promoting Estonia even through short-term seasonal flights helps increase the country's visibility and allows us to grow the number of tourists visiting Estonia."

During next year's summer season, Wizz Air will also offer flights from Tallinn to three Polish cities: Kraków, Gdańsk and Warsaw.

Wizz air's Tallinn-Warsaw route begins operating on March 29, with the company also flying three times a week to Rome from September 21. Wizz Air will additionally continue to operate flights from Tallinn to Budapest, Venice, Vilnius and London.

.
Tallinn Airport's largest partner, airBaltic, will restore its Oslo route next summer, with flights to the Norwegian capital running twice a week. airBaltic's new summer routes for 2026 include Athens, Hamburg and Vienna.

Flights between Tallinn and Riga will increase to up to five per day, while flights on the Malta route will rise to two flights per week. From June, there will be three weekly flights from Tallinn to Heraklion.
Eurowings will launch direct flights to Düsseldorf from May 1, operating twice weekly, while continuing to fly twice a week to Prague.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

13:56

Experts: EU loan will help Ukraine resist for a couple more years

13:10

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

12:20

Phone numbers beginning with 8 increasingly common in Estonia

11:27

Fear of fraud causing people to ignore calls from couriers and police

10:43

Tõnis Saarts: The year of triumph for conservatives

10:00

Real estate experts predict secondary market price rises in 2026

09:08

Experts: Chinese e-commerce platform Temu's arrival may threaten local economy

08:24

Dissertation: New tool will help better protect groundwater in Estonia

19.12

Baltic Olympic committees oppose lifting Russian and Belarusian athletes ban

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

19.12

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18.12

Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

18.12

Genocide scholar: The shadow of the Holocaust leaves us blind to other wars

19.12

Ministry official: Russia trying to hide Ukraine's frontline successes

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

09:08

Experts: Chinese e-commerce platform Temu's arrival may threaten local economy

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo