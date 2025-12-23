Wizz Air launches direct flights between Tallinn and Tirana

Next June, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will begin offering direct flights between Tallinn and Albanian capital Tirana.

Wizz Air announced on social media, that from June 22, 2026, it will be operating three flights a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – between the Estonian and Albanian capitals.

The new Wizz Air flights will depart from Tallinn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will at 10:35 a.m. and arrive in Tirana at 12:55 p.m. local time. The flight time is 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Flights in the opposite direction will depart from Tirana on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:50 a.m. local time and arrive in Tallinn at 10:00 a.m. The flight time is 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Tirana will be Wizz Air's ninth destination from Tallinn.

The low-cost airline currently flies from the Estonian capital to Budapest, Krakow, London, Venice and Vilnius. Next year, Warsaw (March 29), Gdansk (May 1), Tirana (June 22) and Rome (September 21) will all be added to that list.

---

