Warsaw becomes Tallinn Airport's most popular destination

Poland's capital, Warsaw, overtook Riga and Helsinki as the most popular route by passenger volume from Tallinn Airport for the first time in April, data from the company shows.

In April, 313,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, 12 percent more than a year earlier.

The growth was driven mainly by an increase in Wizz Air's flights and the company's connection to Warsaw opened in March.

"April's result clearly shows that demand for air travel remains strong. Among airlines, Wizz Air grew the fastest, having flown only to London from Tallinn as recently as the middle of last year. At the end of last year, routes to Kraków, Venice, Budapest and Vilnius were added," said Tallinn Airport Management Board member Eero Pärgmäe.

Wizz Air also opened a route to Rome this year, a connection with Poland's Baltic Sea city Gdańsk will launch in May and a direct flight to Tirana, Albania will start in June.

Suvehooaja sihtkohad Tallinnast. Autor/allikas: Tallinna lennujaam

In April, new routes opened to Athens, Rhodes, Palma de Mallorca, Nice, Rome, Düsseldorf, Prague and Vienna.

The largest number of destinations was offered by airBaltic (20), Wizz Air (7) and Ryanair (6).

AirBaltic continued to hold the largest market share at 28 percent. Wizz Air rose to second place with 14 percent, followed by Ryanair with 11 percent and SAS and Finnair, both with an 8 percent market share.

The number of flight operations increased by 4 percent compared with April 2025: a total of 3,634 flight operations took place in April, averaging 120 landings and takeoffs per day.

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