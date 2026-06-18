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Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

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Jets docked at Tallinn Airport.
Jets docked at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sven Zacek/Tallinn Airport
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Under the new EU air passenger rules, carry‑on baggage must be included in the ticket price, and children up to age 14 must be able to sit next to a parent or guardian without an extra fee.

This is a major and fundamental change that makes passenger rights much clearer and resolves previously ambiguous situations, said Kristina Tammaru, head of the consumer rights advisory office at Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The seating of children with parents had not previously been regulated at the legal level and depended on airline policies.

"Previously, families were often seated separately on airplanes, including very young children," Tammaru noted, adding that this issue should now be resolved.

Carry‑on baggage must be included in the displayed ticket price

Currently, airline baggage rules and pricing vary significantly.

"In the future, we can expect that a personal item — whether a backpack or a handbag — must always be allowed on board free of charge," Tammaru said.

Kristina Tammaru. Source: ERR

Airlines may still set their own size and weight limits for carry‑on luggage such as a cabin suitcase.

"The displayed ticket price must include carry‑on baggage," Tammaru emphasized. "The initial price offer — that is, what the ticket includes — must be the same both on booking platforms and airline websites."

Airlines will still be allowed to charge extra for larger or additional baggage, but the base ticket price must include carry‑on.

Airlines must inform passengers about compensation claims

According to Tammaru, the most common complaints involve compensation, which passengers can claim in cases such as flight delays or cancellations.

Compensation amounts and calculation principles will not change. Depending on the flight distance, passengers may claim between €250 and €600.

Under the new rules, airlines must send passengers instructions on how to claim compensation within four days of an incident.

"Now there is an obligation to inform passengers where they can apply for compensation," Tammaru said.

She noted that this addresses the issue that previously only about one-third of passengers knew how to exercise their rights.

"The concern that passengers who are unaware of their rights miss out on compensation should disappear, because they will now receive direct instructions from the airline, along with specific information on how to apply," she added.

A much quicker compensation

Under the new regulation, compensation must be paid within 30 days instead of the current 90.

Another change concerns return tickets. If a passenger misses the outbound flight — for example, by not showing up — many airlines have previously canceled the return ticket automatically.

"Such practices will be prohibited under the new rules, and no additional payment will be required," Tammaru said.

Although the final text of the regulation has not yet been published, Tammaru explained the main changes have been agreed upon.

"The case law of the European Court of Justice has been taken into account. All situations considered extraordinary — where airlines are not required to pay compensation — will be explicitly listed in an open-ended list," she said.

It is not yet clear exactly when the regulation will enter into force.

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Editor: Jette Mäggi, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Juhan Kilumets

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