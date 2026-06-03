Tallinn Airport sets new passenger record

Tallinn Airport set a new passenger record in May, handling over 354,000 passengers in a single month and seeing a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

Eero Pärgmäe, member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, said the biggest factor behind the growth is low-cost carrier Wizz Air's expansion in Tallinn.

While the airline offered only one direct route from Tallinn last year, it now flies to eight destinations: Budapest, Gdańsk, Kraków, London, Rome, Warsaw, Venice, and Vilnius. Flights to Tirana, the capital of Albania, will also be added in June.

"While just two months ago both the price of jet fuel and its potential availability on the market caused considerable uncertainty, the situation has now stabilized," Pärgmäe said.

Eero Pärgmäe. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Additionally, passengers have responded very positively to the new routes, which confirms that demand for air travel remains strong throughout the summer season," he added.

Several other airlines also opened new destinations in May, including Düsseldorf, Prague, Malta, and Greece.

AirBaltic remains the largest airline at Tallinn Airport, carrying every fourth passenger. Wizz Air has risen to second place with a 17 percent market share.

Passenger numbers also increased at regional airports and a total of 8,958 passengers were served in May.

Tartu Airport set a new record with 4,875 passengers, while Kuressaare Airport handled 3,002 passengers and Kärdla Airport 1,075. Ruhnu Airfield handled six passengers during the month, while there was no passenger traffic at Pärnu Airport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!