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Tallinn Airport sets another new passenger record in July

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Plane (Photo is illustrative).
Plane (Photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn Airport served a record number of passengers in July, marking the best monthly result in the airport's history and nearly 20 percent growth on year.

In July, more than 384,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport.

Passenger growth was driven primarily by budget airline Wizz Air, which has expanded rapidly in Tallinn over the past year. In July, the airline carried 19 percent of all passengers at Tallinn Airport and offered direct flights to nine destinations.

Air Baltic retained its position as the largest airline with a 29 percent market share. In total, 19 airlines operated scheduled and charter flights from Tallinn to nearly 50 destinations in July.

"July's 19 percent growth in passenger numbers confirms that demand for air travel remains strong. The growth is supported both by increased airline capacity and a more diverse route network than before," said Eero Pärgmäe, member of the management board of Tallinn Airport.

"It is especially encouraging to see that new routes to Poland, Hungary and Italy have also increased the number of tourists arriving in Estonia, and passenger growth is being spread across an increasing number of destinations," he added.

Eero Pärgmäe. Source: ERR

The vast majority, or 94 percent, of passengers used scheduled flights, while charter flights accounted for six percent.

Warsaw was the most popular direct route in July, followed by Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt and Stockholm.

A total of 4,101 take-offs and landings were recorded, averaging 132 flight operations per day.

Passenger numbers also increased at Estonia's regional airports, which together served 9,181 passengers in July.

Kuressaare Airport recorded the strongest growth, handling a record 5,037 passengers thanks to the addition of the seasonal Helsinki route. Tartu Airport served 2,223 passengers on its reduced summer schedule, Kärdla Airport handled 1,709 passengers, and Pärnu Airport served 204 passengers. Ruhnu Airfield handled eight passengers.

The number of airline tickets currently on sale for the coming months indicates that the summer travel season will remain active until the end of October.

During the first seven months of the year, the airport has served 2.15 million passengers, an increase of 11 percent compared with the same period last year.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

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