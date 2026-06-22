Helsinki is main global gateway for Estonian air passengers

During the summer season, Finnair serves a total of up to 86 flights per week from three Estonian airports, company's Baltic market manager Arunas Skuja said in a Delfi interview .

In Tallinn, there are up to 10 flights per day, making it the second most frequent destination in the Finnair network after Stockholm. In Tartu, the airline operates two flights per day on weekdays and one on weekends, providing a stable connection with the Helsinki hub while in Kuressaare, up to four flights per week are operated as a seasonal niche project from the beginning of June to the beginning of August.

Skuja emphasizes that Helsinki serves as the main gateway to the world for Estonian passengers, with transfers optimized to last only 35 to 45 minutes.

Finnair's business model relies heavily on the efficiency of the Helsinki-Vantaa hub, which connects regional flights with an extensive long-haul network, particularly toward Asia and North America. Despite recent crises including the pandemic and the closure of Russian airspace, the airline has restored profitability.

Under its strategy running through 2029, Finnair plans to invest €2.5 billion, primarily into renewing its short-haul fleet.

In Japan, Finnair is the largest European airline this summer with 28 flights per week to Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. In Australia, during the 2026 winter season, Finnair will start flights from Helsinki to Melbourne with its own aircraft for the first time. In Europe, 12 new destinations have been opened this year, including several southern European cities such as Catania, Florence, Tirana, and Valencia.

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