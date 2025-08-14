Wizz Air launches direct Tallinn-Venice flights

Budget airline Wizz Air will start a direct Tallinn-Venice flight connection twice a week in December.

Tallinn Airport Management Board Member Eero Pärgmäe said they have been working on developing routes to Italy for some time.

The airport wants to expand its network and connect Estonia with key destinations, he added.

"Wizz Air's decision to launch flights to Venice is great news for Estonians, as Italy is one of the destinations we've all greatly missed," Pärgmäe said in a statement.

The airline also recently announced direct flights to Krakow in southern Poland.

"This new route also shows that the airline sees growth potential at Tallinn Airport and wants to expand its presence in this market," Pärgmäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!