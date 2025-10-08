X!

Wizz Air to launch Vilnius and Gdansk routes from Tallinn

Wizz Air airliner.
Wizz Air airliner. Source: Wizz Air.
The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is opening new routes from Tallinn to Vilnius and Gdansk.

"We are pleased to see that Wizz Air recognizes Tallinn Airport's growth potential and wishes to expand its presence in our market. In mid-September, the airline announced that starting December 12 this year, it will launch daily direct flights to Vilnius. Yesterday brought more good news — beginning May 1 next year, Wizz Air will start operating five weekly flights to Gdansk," said Tallinn Airport communications specialist Jane Kallaste.

In addition, Wizz Air operates the following routes from Tallinn: Kraków — starting October 26, three times a week; Venice — starting December 3, twice a week; and London — five times a week until mid-October, after which flights will run three times a week.

"Work to add new destinations to our flight schedule continues every day," Kallaste said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

