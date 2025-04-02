X!

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

News
An airBaltic jet liner at Tallinn Airport.
An airBaltic jet liner at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Flight links are to be available from Tallinn Airport to nearly 50 different destinations, mostly in Europe, this coming summer season, with several new routes to be added.

Latvian carrier airBaltic is to fly from Tallinn to Reykjavik, Tirana, and Palma de Mallorca in summer, in addition to a new year-round direct flight to Barcelona.

The airline says it is to boost the frequency of flights on several existing routes too.

Two airlines are to return to Tallinn Airport in summer: low-cost German carrier Eurowings, which will fly direct to Prague, and Transavia France, another budget airline that started flying from Tallinn last year and will link to Paris Orly Airport.

Irish carrier Ryanair is to compete with airBaltic on the Barcelona direct flights route, while other popular destinations returning as scheduled flights this summer include Billund, Burgas, Dublin, Heraklion, Istanbul, Malta, Milan, Munich, Nice, Rhodes, Split, Tenerife, and Zürich.

Closer to home, links to Saaremaa and Hiiumaa will fly, as will those to Helsinki, Stockholm, Vilnius, and Riga.

Charter flight destinations from Tallinn will include Antalya, Bodrum, Catania, Funchal, Hurghada, Larnaca, and Sharm El Sheikh.

airBaltic has the largest share overall from Tallinn Airport, operating 23 routes this coming summer.

Other airlines, as well as those mentioned above, are: Finnair, Jet2, LOT, Lufthansa, Norwegian, NyxAir, Pegasus, SAS, SunExpress, SWISS, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air.

The official summer flight schedule started with the clocks going forward on March 30 and runs to late October. It is up to airlines to decide independently on their routes, and they may make changes to schedules and routes, or add new routes, throughout the season.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte







MIcrosoft Edge logo