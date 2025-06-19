airBaltic launches direct flights from Tallinn to Reykjavik

airBaltic has launched a new direct flight route between Tallinn and Reykjavik, offering twice-weekly service through the end of August and expanding travel options between Estonia and Iceland.

On June 18, airBaltic launched a new direct route between Tallinn and Reykjavik. Flights will operate twice a week — departing Tallinn on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return flights from Reykjavik on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight duration is approximately three and a half hours and the route will remain in service through the end of August.

According to Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board at Tallinn Airport, the new route marks an important step in the development of Estonia's air connectivity. "We're pleased to see airBaltic continuing its active collaboration with Tallinn Airport and bringing new and attractive destinations to the market. For many Estonians, Iceland — with its unique nature, developed tourism infrastructure and special atmosphere — has long been a highly anticipated travel destination."

Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Development at airBaltic, emphasized Tallinn's strategic importance to the airline. "Our goal is to offer the Estonian market diverse and reliable air travel options. The new connection to Reykjavik supports both leisure and business travel, while also promoting Iceland as a tourist destination for Estonian travelers. At the same time, it gives Icelandic residents the opportunity to discover Estonia, encouraging mutual growth in tourism flows," Vrubliauskas added.

The route will be serviced by Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

During the 2025 summer season (from late March through the end of October), airBaltic will offer flights from Tallinn to 22 destinations and it has been announced that starting in November 2025, airBaltic will launch direct flights from Tallinn to Madeira.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!