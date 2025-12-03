Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

German airline Eurowings will open a direct route between Tallinn and Düsseldorf starting in the spring.

Tallinn Airport's marketing communications project manager Aet Härmaorg told ERR that Eurowings will begin direct flights to Düsseldorf on May 1, 2026.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The flight time is two hours and 30 minutes.

Tickets will go on sale this week on the Eurowings website.

Currently, Eurowings operates a route from Tallinn to Prague.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!