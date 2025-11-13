X!

Finnair to launch Helsinki-Kuressaare flights in summer 2026

Finnish airline Finnair will begin operating flights from Saaremaa's Kuressaare to Helsinki three times a week starting next summer.

"Estonia is an important part of our Baltic network and extended home market, and we are pleased to strengthen our presence in the region with this new route," said Finnair's Baltic market director Arunas Skuja.

Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, which owns Kuressaare Airport, said the route has been in preparation with Finnair for a long time.

He said the airline will operate flights to Kuressaare in June and July purely on a commercial basis, without subsidies.

Next summer, it will be possible to fly from Helsinki to Kuressaare three times a week. In addition to Kuressaare, Finnair will offer 70 weekly flights to Tallinn and 13 to Tartu next summer.

The city of Tartu will pay Finnair €850,000 per year for the flights.

Editor: Helen Wright, Huko Aaspõllu

