X!

Estonian air traffic control revenues up 300 percent on year to Q2 2025

News
Air traffic control at Tallinn Airport.
Air traffic control at Tallinn Airport. Source: EANS
News

Estonian air traffic control authority Lennuliiklusteenindus AS (EANS) reported revenues rose by nearly 300 percent on year to the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), while net profit rose even more over the same period, standing at €7.5 million, up from €1.9 million in Q2 2024.

This is despite difficulty in obtaining fees from Russian airlines, and full recovery from pre-Covid flight numbers still not being reached.

EANS processed nearly 49,000 flights in the quarter, the bulk of them Chinese airlines. At the same time, several regionally important European airlines, including Finnair, Lufthansa, and Ryanair, have down-scaled their operations in the region.

In terms of flight volumes – 26 percent fewer flights were served in Q2 2025 than in the same period in 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year. A pricing mechanism was also agreed in Europe, which was adjusted during the pandemic, and it is this which is mainly behind the current high revenues.

Ivar Värk, board chair of EANS, said: "The European Commission decided that the regular mechanism, which was still two years of correction for lost revenue, would not be implemented. It was then decided to schedule it for five to seven years, depending on the countries. For this reason, our revenue this year and next year will be slightly higher than usual."

The authority also reported a large number of potentially unpaid invoices associated with Russian carriers. Estonia has to conduct air traffic control concerning Russian airlines flying over neutral waters near Estonia, to ensure flight safety.

"We also serve Russian operators, not on Estonian territory, but over neutral waters, and of course, the Russians have to pay for this according to the agreed mechanism, just like the other operators, but Russian companies have been sanctioned and the movement of money from Russia to European banks has been made more difficult; Eurocontrol is collecting this money for us," Värk explained.

Värk added that Finnish, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Norwegian air traffic control authorities experience the same issues, as they also have to provide service for Russian aircraft flying over neutral waters close to them.

EANS is a state agency which falls under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' area of responsibility.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Vikerraadio,' interviewer Tõnu Karjatse

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Seto Royal Theater puts on first rock musical in south Estonia

14:13

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's summer concert draws large crowds in Tartu

13:35

Independence war memorial arrives in Hiiumaa

13:18

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

13:01

Estonian health and supplements firm Iconfit eyeing international markets

12:36

New African swine fever outbreak in Viljandi County, 4,500 pigs to be culled

12:03

Estonia's new renewables reverse auction seen as unattractive

11:29

Estonian air traffic control revenues up 300 percent on year to Q2 2025

10:49

Plan to enshrine Song and Dance Festival in law divides opinion

10:16

Estonian men's épée team out of world championships after Switzerland loss

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights Updated

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

29.07

Tallinn cancels procurement that pushed bike shed prices to €55,000

29.07

Rare hoopoe spotted in Pärnu County

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

29.07

Estonia to solve wild boar meat surplus by sending it to Ukraine

29.07

Kaspar Viilup: HBO Max lands without a splash in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo