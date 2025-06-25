X!

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

News
An Ilyushin IL-76. Photo is illustrative.
An Ilyushin IL-76. Photo is illustrative. Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikimedia Commons
News

On the morning of Sunday, June 22, a Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations IL-76 transport aircraft entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo without authorization, remaining in Estonian airspace for approximately four minutes.

The aircraft had filed a flight plan and its transponder was switched on. However, at the time of the violation, it lacked two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control. After the incursion, the aircraft continued on into Russian airspace.

Today, on June 25, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to protest and deliver an official note regarding the violation of Estonia's airspace.

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), this is an extremely serious and regrettable incident, for which Estonia expects an explanation from Russia.

At the meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also raised the issue of why Russia has not fulfilled its contractual obligation to pay pensions for the past two quarters to individuals residing in Estonia who receive pensions from Russia.

This was the second violation of Estonia's airspace by a Russian Federation aircraft this year.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

