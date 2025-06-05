X!

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

The Italian Army's SAMP/T air defense system in Lithuania in February 2025.
Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.
Italy will deploy its SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia later this year, Estonian and Italian ministers confirmed in a joint statement on Thursday.

Estonia has been seeking partners for rotational air defense deployments. Spain sent its NASAMS system to the country at the end of last year.

The SAMP/T is a long-range ground-based air defense system. 

"The deployment of SAMP/T to Ämari Airbase is a sign of the indivisibility of Allied security and underlines the Alliance resolve to safeguard Allied territory, populations and forces from air and missile threats, through a robust air and missile defense," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, wrote in the statement.

Pevkur compared the policy to NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission, which sees allies deploy their jets to Estonia and Lithuania on a four-month rotational basis.

Guido Crosetto and Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ministry of Defense.

He said the systems are "crucial for ensuring collective defense."

"As part of this effort, we will see the SAMP/T air defense system in Estonia for the first time this fall. Italian fighter jets will also be patrolling our airspace at the same time," Pevkur said.

One important part of the deployment is the opportunity for Estonian and Italian troops to train together, he added.

The agreement was signed in Brussels at the NATO defense ministers' meeting.

Italy also deployed its SAMP/T system to Lithuania in February.

SAMP/T

SAMP/T (known as MAMBA by the French Air Force) is the cornerstone of Italy and France's contributions to the North Atlantic Alliance's tactical ballistic missile defense capability.

The French Air Force currently owns 7 MAMBA systems, whilst the Italian Army owns 3 systems.

It is designed to protect the battlefield and sensitive tactical sites (such as airports and sea ports) against all airborne threats, including cruise missiles, manned and unmanned aircraft and tactical ballistic missiles in the 600 km range class.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

